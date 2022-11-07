Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.