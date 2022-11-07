Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.93-$2.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,218. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.