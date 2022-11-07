Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 4.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $47,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

