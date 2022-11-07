Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.37, but opened at $123.18. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $117.97, with a volume of 2,734 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $577,171.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

