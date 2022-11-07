Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,673. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

