China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.51

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $28.63. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

