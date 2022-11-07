Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.60-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.12. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Chemed

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 405.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

