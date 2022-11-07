Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.60-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.12. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.54.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Chemed
In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 405.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.