Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of CHE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.24. 85,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.54. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

