Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.
Chart Industries stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.88. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.52. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.92.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
