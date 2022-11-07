Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.88. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.52. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,820,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.