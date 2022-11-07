Chardan Capital Raises Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $24.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 112.24% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

