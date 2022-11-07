Chardan Capital Raises Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $24.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 112.24% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

