Chainbing Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $214,503.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00012075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

