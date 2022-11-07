CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 144214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 443,168 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 201.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281,021 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 232,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

