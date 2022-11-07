Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.33. Certara shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 20,729 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Certara by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.