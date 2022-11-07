Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 98,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,088,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

