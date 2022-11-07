Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers International Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

CSR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

