Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $247,219.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.56 million and approximately $247,219.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,765,358 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

