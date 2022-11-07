Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $118.86 million and $11.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

