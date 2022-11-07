Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $916,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

