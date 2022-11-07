CDbio Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00016148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $468,208.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00600013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.07 or 0.31253679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.