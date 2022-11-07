Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89. 11,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.