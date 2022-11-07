CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $140,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

