CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CarGurus by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

