Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $82.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE CAH opened at $79.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

