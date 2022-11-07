Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $14.12 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.12 billion and $569.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.55 or 0.07674222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00089774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,802,731 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

