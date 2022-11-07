Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $62.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.91 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

