Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 278,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.