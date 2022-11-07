Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 278,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.