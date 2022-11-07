Cannell & Co. Sells 3,230 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $257.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

