Cannell & Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

