Cannell & Co. Sells 1,122 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

LH traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

