Cannell & Co. Purchases 975 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.13% of PAR Technology worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 33.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 133,863 shares during the last quarter.

PAR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,347. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

