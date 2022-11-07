Cannell & Co. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.44.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.63. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

