Cannell & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 434,600 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned 0.82% of Air Lease worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after purchasing an additional 498,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. 6,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -66.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

