Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.