Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$46.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIEF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

