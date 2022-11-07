Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.03.

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,610. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$973.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

