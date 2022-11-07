Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

