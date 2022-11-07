Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF stock remained flat at $20.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.