Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

SLS stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.05. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$17.17. The stock has a market cap of C$560.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe purchased 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

