Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBM. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77.

Insider Activity

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. Analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

