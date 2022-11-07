Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBM. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.46.
TSE:DBM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77.
In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
