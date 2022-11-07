Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,440 shares of company stock worth $1,548,907 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

