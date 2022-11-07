Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $469,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 8,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.