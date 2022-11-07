Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.37. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.