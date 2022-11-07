Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.04. 62,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.