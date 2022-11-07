Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

