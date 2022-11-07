Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,844 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.70. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

