Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $80.21. 113,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,094. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

