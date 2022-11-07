Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank comprises about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.20. 9,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.