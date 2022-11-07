BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.47. 425,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.