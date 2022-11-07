Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Cannell & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,441 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.0% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $56,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.02. 55,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

