Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) PT at $48.50

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

